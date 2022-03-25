OAKLAND — A tiny home can be an effective solution for a veteran without a home.
A wolfdog can be just the friend a veteran with post-traumatic stress disorder needs.
Put those two needs together and you have the Alpha House, a dog-friendly tiny home that was given to just the right owner Thursday at Operation Tiny Home.
Drew Robertson is a veteran who has a wolfdog of his own. He also started and runs the nonprofit organization Mattersville, dedicated to rescuing dog and wolf hybrids and giving them to veterans struggling with PTSD.
Zach Giffin, co-host of the reality TV program Tiny House Nation, hosted the gifting ceremony for the home Thursday.
“The best part of Tiny House Nation is reveal day. It’s the day where all the hard work pays off,” he said.
Homelessness in America is obviously at critical levels, he said.
“The saddest example, the saddest part of that is the veterans’ homelessness,” he said.
Issues like housing being very expensive can make the problem seem unsolvable, he said, but tiny homes can play a role in resolving the problem.
They’re especially well equipped to provide high quality housing in rural communities, he said.
Also present Thursday was Gabrielle Rapport, founder and executive director of Operation Tiny Home.
“I am so excited today because we finally get to give a home to Mattersville,” she said. “This is a project that we’ve been working on for quite awhile now, and this is a really, really special day for us.”
“This isn’t just any tiny home. This home is designed specifically to support veterans that are struggling with housing stability and homelessness and PTSD,” she said.
When Mattersville’s heroes and hybrids program brings wolfdog rescue and PTSD veterans together, they call the result pack healing.
Robertson received the keys to the home on Thursday, along with a tiny pair of scissors for cutting the ribbon. By his side was Randog, named for Robertson’s friend, a veteran with PTSD who committed suicide.
This particular tiny home was built on what’s called the Alpha House design, and is meant to to accommodate veterans with large dogs that are part wolf. This one will be used by the heroes and hybrids program as they travel around the country rescuing wolfdogs.
The home was built in Oakland at the Operation Tiny Home warehouse area, located at M & D Enterprises in Oakland.
The 20-foot-by-8.6-foot home is cheerfully painted in red, white and blue. Inside, the walls are made of cedar and the home is decorated in soothing neutral colors. Every inch of the interior is cleverly designed to make the most of available space.
Dog kennels large enough to fit two wolfdogs apiece are underneath the bed. The dogs have outdoor access from the kennels and an outdoor shower.
There’s a standard-sized human shower inside, along with a compost toilet and a kitchenette with a deep sink and lots of cabinets.
“We kind of think of this as like extreme glamping,” Rapport said.
Weyerhaeuser was a project sponsor and provided some of the materials used to make the house.
“It’s amazing,” Robertson said of the house. “I have been envisioning all the different potential that tiny homes can bring to not just the veteran world but the service animal world.”
He said everything he envisioned was captured in the home’s design, and more.
“These guys, their work is just astounding and we’re so thankful to be able to work with them,” he said.
