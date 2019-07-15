An art exhibit featuring women veteran employees of the Roseburg Veterans Affairs Medical Center will hold its grand opening at the end of July.
The exhibit, entitled "I Am Not Invisible," opens at 11 a.m. July 31 in the radiology hallway in Building 1 at the VA. The opening will be followed by a women veteran memorial film in the VA's Building 16 auditorium. Refreshments and popcorn will be served.
Information: 541-784-7031
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.