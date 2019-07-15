An art exhibit featuring women veteran employees of the Roseburg Veterans Affairs Medical Center will hold its grand opening at the end of July.

The exhibit, entitled "I Am Not Invisible," opens at 11 a.m. July 31 in the radiology hallway in Building 1 at the VA. The opening will be followed by a women veteran memorial film in the VA's Building 16 auditorium. Refreshments and popcorn will be served.

Information: 541-784-7031

