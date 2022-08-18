The director of the Roseburg VA Health Care System, Keith Allen, is leaving Roseburg, Public Affairs Specialist Nikki Hansen confirmed Wednesday afternoon.
- NIKA BARTOO-SMITH The News-Review
The director of the Roseburg VA Health Care System, Keith Allen, is leaving Roseburg, Public Affairs Specialist Nikki Hansen confirmed Wednesday afternoon.
Allen has been with the Roseburg VA since March 2019 and was the deputy director for the Puget Sound VA prior to coming to Roseburg, according to the VA website.
According to Hansen, Allen was "unable to do an interview at this time."
In 2019, Allen took over the position from Interim Director Kevin Forrest. Forrest served for less than two months, as he took over for the previous interim director, Dave Whitmer, in Jan. 2019. Whitmer had taken over from Doug Paxton in Feb. 2018 after Paxton stepped down following an investigation that determined the VA suffered from a "toxic management culture."
Though there has been a high turnover rate, some community members are happy to see Allen go.
"I'm glad that he's going. I think that he was sent here to shut this down," said Carol Hunt. "Half the people over there don't even know what he looks like even though they work for him. And we're just hoping for better this time."
Hunt said she thinks Allen will be gone by Sept. 1.
Hunt and others are working on the "Save the VA" campaign to restore the health care facility to the quality they believe it needs. Some of their primary concerns are a shortage of doctors and shutdowns of various facilities, such as the emergency room, over the past few years.
"Save the VA" has sent letters to legislators and met with the Vietnam Veterans national president in South Carolina to push for change and support at the Roseburg VA, according to president of the Vietnam Veterans in Roseburg, Bill Duncan.
The campaign also pushed to get Measure 10-192 onto the November ballot. The measure is an advisory vote asking, "Do you believe that full services should be restored at the Roseburg VA Hospital?"
There is lots of uncertainty for the future of the Roseburg VA — like who will fill in for Allen? And if changes will be made to "restore" the hospital as some in the community are pushing for.
"It probably was time for him to move on and somebody else to come in. I would hope that we get a young vigorous person that supports vets to come in," Duncan said. "I like Keith, I do. He's a personal friend, but we're not getting things done."
Nika Bartoo-Smith is a Snowden Intern for The News-Review, she can be reached at nsmith@nrtoday.com.
