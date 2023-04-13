The first Veterans Affairs Justice Fair took place Wednesday in an effort to provide veterans and their families with more information about civil justice services.
Multiple different organizations were in attendance to provide information about many issues veterans may face outside of medical concerns. Things like child support assistance, estate planning, expungements for criminal records, service animal rights, overcoming housing barriers and difficulties with divorce.
Austin Stevens, case manager for the Oregon Department of Justice division of child support, and Linda Shannon, who works in Veterans Justice outreach, started organizing the event in November. They said the community came together to organize the fair and with so many organizations involved, it took time.
“When the VJP, Veterans Justice Program, started, they noticed that one of the resources that was lacking was civil justice issues," Shannon said. "We don’t have an attorney, or any way to hire an attorney. So when veterans call, we have to have some kind of resource to refer them to. We wanted to do something like this here.”
Organizations like United Community Action Network, child support services and legal aide services gave brief presentations of the different kinds of assistance they provide to veterans.
After, they answered the many questions and concerns from the audience. Questions regarding divorce settlements, how child support is calculated and concerns about finding housing were all given ample time.
In order to provide aide and with no cost to veterans, attorneys are given a chance to give advice. While they could not give legal advice, the fair still provides veterans with information.
Shannon and Stevens hope to continue running the fair quarterly and grow the fair with the hopes more veterans will show up with questions.
