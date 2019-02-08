The Roseburg Veterans Affairs Medical Center seeks people interested in serving on its Mental Health Advisory Council.
The council is a group of mental health consumers, family members, community agency representatives and Veterans Service Organizations. Its purpose is to improve the quality of care through providing service, addressing concerns, evaluating suggestions and developing relationships between veterans and the Roseburg Mental Health Service Line.
An open house will be held at 11 a.m. Monday in the Building 16 Second Floor Library, Room A202.
Information: 541-440-1000, ext. 44050
