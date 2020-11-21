The Roseburg Veterans Affairs Healthcare System has opened a new waiting room just for women veterans at its Eugene clinic.
The move was part of a week of events in the first week of November aimed at women veterans, which included drive-thru baby showers on both the Roseburg VA and Eugene clinic campuses.
Roseburg VA Women Veterans Program Manager Jessica Burnett said in a press release that women are the fastest growing population in the military and veteran community today, and it's important for the VA to expand services for them.
“Far too long our Women Veterans have been underserved, and we are striving to change that by hearing the needs our Veterans and working to meet those needs,” Burnett said in a press release.
The VA offers comprehensive cares for women veterans, including reproductive health, maternity care and newborn care for the first seven days after birth. Other services include mental health, gynecological and breast health, infertility care, genetic testing and menopausal care.
Information: 541-440-1000, Ext. 41326.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.