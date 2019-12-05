The Roseburg Veterans Affairs Medical Center will hold a town hall meeting from 5 to 7 p.m. Dec. 18 at the VA's Building 16 Auditorium at 913 NW Garden Valley Blvd., Roseburg.
Veterans and their families will have the opportunity to be heard and have their questions answered.
VA leadership will host the forum and key staff members will be present to assist veterans with their questions.
Information: 541-440-1000
