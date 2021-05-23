The Roseburg VA Medical Center will close its medical unit this month. In its place, the hospital will add beds for hospice patients.
Roseburg VA spokesperson Traci Palmer said the shift is due to an increased demand for hospice care in an aging veteran population.
“Our Veterans continue to express a great desire to use the VA first and to the greatest extent possible. Hospice care co-located with the Medical Center allows for ease of care for our hospice patients,” Palmer said in an email Friday.
She said the conversion reaffirms the VA’s “dedication to serving our Veteran community.”
Currently, the VA has four hospice beds. By June, it will increase that to 10 and open four in its transitional care unit within its Community Living Center on the VA campus.
It’s the latest shift in the ongoing evolution of the care the VA provides. In 2019, the VA closed its emergency department and replaced it with an urgent care.
After the switch to urgent care, patients who needed an inpatient stay for acute medical conditions continued to receive care in the medical unit on the fifth floor of VA Building 1.
But now that too is about to end.
The last day of admission to the medical unit was May 14, and the last day for patients to remain on the fifth floor will be May 31.
“This timeline allows for admitted Veterans to be appropriately treated and discharged safely,” Palmer said.
The urgent care remains available from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday. Veterans with medical emergencies are being asked to go to their local emergency room for emergencies.
