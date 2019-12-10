Roseburg Veterans Affairs Medical Center chaplains and local churches will host a Blue Christmas Service for people struggling with emotional or spiritual pain and loneliness during the winter holiday season.
The service will be from 4 to 5 p.m. Dec. 22 at the Roseburg VA, Building 16, 913 NW Garden Valley Blvd., Roseburg.
The Christian worship service is open to the public and members of any faith are welcome to attend as well as those with no religious affiliation, according to the chaplain's office.
Chaplains and counselors will be present to support and encourage those who want to talk after the services. The VA said there will be no attempt to make converts or criticize anyone's spiritual beliefs.
Information: 541-440-1000
