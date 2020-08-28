The Roseburg Veterans Affairs Medical center will host its first mental health summit next month.
The event will bring together mental health experts, agencies, nonprofit organizations, veterans and others. Participants will learn about best practices for providing mental health services to veterans, as well as family members and the community at large.
The summit will be held from 8 a.m. to noon, Sept. 24 at the VA.
To register, visit https://bit.ly/3iGKgyz or the Roseburg VA Facebook page.
Information: Keith Lewis at 541-440-1000, ext. 44050 or keith.lewis2@va.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.