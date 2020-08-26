The Roseburg Veterans Affairs Medical Center is stepping up its own role in helping patients obtain outside care under a new contract with the private company TriWest Healthcare Alliance.
Under the new contract, TriWest will take more of a back seat than it has in the past.
Roseburg VA Office of Community Care Director Rocky Phillips said Tuesday that veterans will now deal directly with his office rather than with TriWest.
That’s good news as far as Douglas County Veterans Forum President Larry Hill is concerned.
“I like the personal touch of our folks up there in the community care office taking care of our own people, because the further it gets disbursed away from the center of the action the more opportunities there are for errors,” he said.
Some veterans had asserted that poor communication in the past between the VA and TriWest led to delays in payments that resulted in some private providers refusing to take on veteran patients.
Phillips said the VA heard those complaints and the newly revised program is an effort to reduce problems.
In addition to separating TriWest from direct communication with patients, he said, communication between the VA and TriWest has been simplified.
The changes are part of the ongoing transformation from the VA’s former Choice program for private care to the Mission Act program. The Mission Act, which took effect in June 2019, aims to increase private care options for veterans facing long waits or travel distances for care.
But it also involved a renegotiation of the VA’s contract with TriWest and a bigger role for the local VA Office of Community Care. That transition was already underway in March, before COVID-19 hit, and the contract was finalized Aug. 11.
Under the new system, TriWest will “work on the back end of the operation,” Phillips said. The company will continue to develop the private provider network, credential providers and process the claims. TriWest will receive the claims from providers and send them to the VA for approval.
In the past, TriWest was scheduling and authorizing care, too. Now that’s done by the VA.
“The VA was paying some big dollars for them to do the care coordination and the results weren’t always what the veterans wanted, so hopefully the VA can do a better job,” Phillips said.
Under the new system, Phillips hopes that providers will also have a more positive experience.
“The intent was hopefully to improve the overall experience from the vendor’s standpoint of timely reimbursement, of not having the uncertainty if the claim’s getting paid or not,” he said.
The VA has also adopted new technology that should speed up claims processing, he said.
Primary care staffing shortages and the closing of the emergency department have fueled most of the demand for outside care, Phillips said. Other veterans seek outside care for services not available at the local VA, from surgery to gynecology.
On average, about 40 veterans receive primary care services from providers outside the VA each month, Phillips said. So far, in Douglas County, there have been enough private doctors in the VA’s network to fill that need.
No matter what type of outside care the veteran seeks, it’s important to receive prior authorization from the VA first. In the case of emergency care, the veterans or another person representing them have 72 hours to notify the VA about a hospital visit.
For those who’ve already been established with the Office of Community Care for a particular provider, the first step is to call the office at 541-440-1296. The phones are answered more quickly than they had been in the past, Phillips said, with fewer than 1% of callers hanging up.
Emergency care calls go through a central call center that can be reached at 844-724-7842.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.