Smoking will be prohibited on all of the Roseburg Veterans Affairs Medical Center's campuses beginning Oct. 1.
The VA said in a press release it is changing its smoking rules to further its commitment to provide a safe and healthy environment for patients, employees and others on campus.
The ban covers not just cigarettes and cigars, but also pipes, e-cigarettes, vape pens and e-cigars.
Patients, employees, contractors, volunteers, visitors and vendors are subject to the ban, and the VA said patrons are strongly encouraged to leave all smoking materials at home.
The Roseburg VA offers help for veterans and employees who want to quit smoking. Information is available through primary care providers and online at mentalhealth.va.gov/quit-tobacco/how-to-quit.asp.
