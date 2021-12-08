Roy Brogden of Myrtle Creek helps take down a flag that was set up earlier in the day on Tuesday in Myrtle Creek to commemorate Pearl Harbor Day. Brogden was part of a small group of American Legion members that set up 200 flags in Myrtle Creek, Tri City and Canyonville early Tuesday morning and retrieved the flags later in the day.
MICHAEL SULLIVAN/The News-Review
Michael Gill of Myrtle Creek helps take down flags that were set up earlier in the day on Tuesday in Myrtle Creek to commemorate Pearl Harbor Day.
MICHAEL SULLIVAN/The News-Review
Michael Gill, left, and Roy Brogden, both of Myrtle Creek, work to take down flags that were set up earlier in the day on Tuesday in Myrtle Creek to commemorate Pearl Harbor Day.
MICHAEL SULLIVAN/The News-Review
MICHAEL SULLIVAN/The News-Review
MICHAEL SULLIVAN/The News-Review
Michael Gill of Myrtle Creek helps take down flags that were set up earlier in the day on Tuesday in Myrtle Creek to commemorate Pearl Harbor Day.
MICHAEL SULLIVAN/The News-Review
The last member of the American Legion Post 123 in Myrtle Creek to have served in World War II, Ed Huntley, died this summer.
Huntley and the others from South County who served in that war may be gone, but they are not forgotten.
A small band of veterans from that post was out early Tuesday morning, putting up flags to commemorate Pearl Harbor Day.
Tuesday was the 80th anniversary of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor in Hawaii that drew America into the war.
Roy Brogden led a small group of American Legion members putting up 200 flags in Myrtle Creek, Tri City and Canyonville Tuesday morning. The group took the flags down again before sunset.
The 3-foot by 5-foot flags go up on 13 veteran-related holidays each year.
On each of the holidays, the flags cover bridges and are placed outside of businesses that donate $25. Half the money goes to pay for flags and poles, while the rest goes toward the American Legion's costs for maintenance and insurance on its building.
Brogden said the post has had difficulty attracting younger members and volunteers to do this work.
Jeff Johnson, the owner of MSK True Value Hardware Store in Myrtle Creek, helped out by asking employees to put up some of the flags.
"I’ve got to really thank Jeff Johnson for stepping up," Brogden said.
Brogden, a Vietnam-era veteran who was drafted in 1963 and made a 32-year career for himself in the Army, said the American Legion hasn't attracted many veterans from wars later than the Vietnam War.
The post's membership was 79 last year, and it's down to 59 this year. Just four of the post's members planned to go out on Tuesday to set up flags. Many of the post's members couldn't join in.
"They're older and they just can't do it," Brogden said.
He hopes younger veterans will be inspired to participate next time.
"We need younger veterans to join us and help us," he said.
Veterans interested in joining the American Legion or helping with the flag project can contact Brogden at 541-863-3857.
The 13 holidays on which the group posts flags are Presidents' Day in February; Vietnam War Veterans Day in March; Victory in Europe Day, Armed Forces Day and Memorial Day in May; Flag Day in June; Fourth of July; National Korean War Armistice Day in July; Victory over Japan Day in August; Patriot Day on Sept. 11; POW/MIA Recognition Day in September; Veterans Day on Nov. 11 and Pearl Harbor Day.
