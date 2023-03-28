Cody Ledbetter was five years old when he decided what he wanted to be when he grew up. He ensured everyone knew it, too — dressing up as some form of law enforcement was his yearly Halloween costume.
Imagine his shock when he graduated from South Umpqua High School ready to begin his law enforcement career, only to find out one cannot become a cop out of high school.
“It turns out that you can’t be a police officer at 18. Most police departments require you to be 21 because the state law requires you to be 21 to carry a sidearm,” he explained.
It was in that moment that Ledbetter began exploring his military prospects. Joining the military had never crossed his mind before, he said, but he also wanted to see what they could offer him. The Air Force couldn’t guarantee he would become a cop, while the Marines wanted him to simply focus on being a marine. It wasn’t until he spoke to an Army recruiter that Ledbetter found someone to help him fulfill his dreams.
There was a small hiccup, though. While attending Military Entrance Processing Station (MEPS), Ledbetter discovered he was colorblind.
“I was bummed out, and I was like, I’m not gonna go through with this. There’s no possible way,” Ledbetter said. “So I came back home. And then I ended up taking a test with my local eye doctor. I ended up not being colorblind.”
Well, that’s what the doctor said anyway. Ledbetter said he still cannot pass a colorblind test to this day. It was enough, though, for his dreams to begin forming into reality.
He officially signed on for four years with the U.S. Army on Aug. 26, 2001. Two weeks later, 9/11 occurred. He graduated that June and shipped out for bootcamp at Fort Leonard Wood in Missouri.
His first station was Fort Bliss in El Paso, Texas, as a military police officer.
“I started out as a desert patrol. Basically, as a brand new 18-year-old kid they gave me keys to a 4x4 Jeep and they said here’s your patrol area.”
That patrol area just happened to be roughly the size of Rhode Island. He ran radar, investigated accidents and wrote tickets just like any other officer. Then, he was promoted to more community oriented work as a bicycle police officer. Now, his job was just as much about building a relationship with the community as it was enforcing the law.
He first deployed to Afghanistan in 2005. He was there for a year, first as a prison guard, then as a driver for Colonel Catherine Miller and finally as a member of a combat unit stationed in Italy.
“I was able to do combat missions like outside of the wire,” Ledbetter explained. “It was cool because I got experience doing actual stuff rather than sitting in a prison.”
He returned to Fort Bliss and began work as a traffic investigator. This was the highlight of his law enforcement career, Ledbetter said.
“It’s what I pictured when I was a kid,” he said. “Driving around in an undercover cop car, pulling people over and busting bad guys.”
Ledbetter was then sent to Korea for three years, where he ran the entire traffic investigation division. It was their job to ensure military personnel were treated fairly by local law enforcement.
He wasn’t stateside long before once more being deployed to Afghanistan.
“This second deployment was the absolute worst. The worst deployment I can ever imagine,” he said.
Not only did it fall to Ledbetter to help investigate the deaths of six fellow soldiers, but Ledbetter himself survived a mortar attack. While overseas, Ledbetter won 89th Military Police Brigade NCO of the year.
When it was time to return home, Ledbetter decided it might be time to take a break from law enforcement. He worked for another year as a patrol supervisor, before volunteering to become a recruiter.
In 2016, he was the number one recruiter in the entire country. In a year’s time, he recruited 94 individuals through the Military Accessions Vital to the National Interest, which focuses on recruiting certain legal aliens whose skills are considered to be vital to the national interest.
“He did extremely well. He was probably known by just about every recruiter in all the recruiting command. They called him the MAVNI king,” Master Sgt. Joseph Byrnes said.
Following his success in Los Angeles, Ledbetter decided to stay in recruitment. He was moved to Longview, Washington, where he took command of a small, struggling recruitment station.
“We went from being like on the bottom to one of the top three recruiting stations in Washington,” Ledbetter said.
Eighteen months later, he moved to Vancouver, Washington, to sow seeds of success there as well. Vancouver was in the bottom of three of all West Coast recruiting stations, but with a bit of team building and tough love, the station became one of the top three in the nation.
“I’m very blunt, very direct. I don’t really sugarcoat stuff,” Ledbetter said of his leadership style. “And so, you know, if I found a recruiter to be lazy, then I would call him out on it in front of everybody.”
Three years ago, Ledbetter again left the Pacific Northwest to become an instructor at the recruiting college.
“He’s a soldier that is definitely loyal,” Byrnes said. “His loyalty and commitment to the organization I think just speaks volumes about who he is as a leader. He’s one of those people that will do anything to help another soldier be successful. He’s not one that doesn’t share all his knowledge.”
A year and a half later, he was invited to join what he calls the “strategic initiatives” division.
“It’s basically like futuristic recruiting. Like trying new new techniques; going out and finding good recruiters that are successful and figuring out what they’re doing that’s new. Then taking that information and bringing it back and implementing it into the foundational portion of the school,” Ledbetter explained.
That’s how Ledbetter will finish out his military career, though he is currently using up all his copious amounts of saved time off. He’ll be honorably discharged in June, but has already started on the next part of his journey. He’ll stay in recruitment, only now he seeks out individuals with top secret clearance to work for places like the Defense Intelligence Agency, the NSA, FBI and CIA.
Ledbetter won’t be coming back home now that his service is done. Instead, he and his family recently made an offer on a house in Alexandria, Kentucky. Ledbetter said he hopes to reconnect with some of his south county friends and classmates through LinkedIn. His profile can be found at linkedin.com/in/codyledbetter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.