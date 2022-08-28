Thandiwe ‘Tandi’ Nelson-Brooks, associate director at the Roseburg VA Health Care System since Oct. 10, 2021, will take over for Keith Allen, as the interim director on Monday. Allen’s last day was Friday, and he is moving on to be part of the VA National Cemetery Administration. Nelson-Brooks will be the fifth director of the Roseburg VA since 2018.
As changes occur at the Roseburg VA, some veterans are concerned with what they perceive to be a dissolving of services.
Many veterans use and rely on services from VA health care systems around the country. However, some veterans in Douglas County do not believe they are getting the care they earned and were promised.
“They have earned that benefit and they deserve it, by the way,” Jim Little, a member of the Roseburg chapter of Vietnam Veterans of America and active participant in the Save the Roseburg VA campaign, said.
Since 2010, veterans and other community members in Douglas County have been fighting a campaign aimed at “saving” the Roseburg VA Health Care System, and restoring services that have since been moved elsewhere. After the intensive care unit shut down in 2009, supporters of the campaign have worried about the subsequent loss of other services and outsourcing to other medical systems.
As of July 2022, Douglas County is third in the state in terms of the percentage of residents who are veterans. With 12,354 veterans, the per capita percentage is 13.9, according to a report in the Philomath News.
“Bottom line is a lot of veterans come to this area because of the VA,” Bill Mixon, another member of the Roseburg chapter of Vietnam Veterans of America and active participant in the Save the Roseburg VA campaign, said. Mixon said one of the reasons he moved to Douglas County is because of the services the VA offered.
Yet Douglas County is not the only area the Roseburg VA serves. Between Portland and San Francisco, the Roseburg VA is the only medical center dedicated to serving veterans, with other clinic locations scattered throughout providing specialty care, according to the VA website.
The Roseburg VA serves over 62,000 veterans spanning Douglas, Coos, Lane and Curry County in Oregon, along with Del Norte County in Northern California, according to a report from Save the Roseburg VA.
Participants involved in the campaign argue that the Roseburg VA can hardly be considered a medical center anymore, as more of its services continue to be outsourced due in large part to understaffing.
Mixon has had two different primary care providers in the past three years, both from out of state, meaning he only met them via telehealth. Mixon expressed concern for older veterans who may be required to meet a remote doctor over telehealth who may not know how to work the technology.
Others from the Save the Roseburg VA campaign shared personal stories and those of close friends who had to drive hours away, to Eugene or White City, to receive care. Bill Duncan, another member of the Roseburg chapter of Vietnam Veterans of America and active participant in the Save the Roseburg VA campaign, has to drive to Eugene just to get his hearing aids repaired and adjusted, he said.
One of the concerns is that some veterans cannot make the drive hours away due to the inability to drive long distances, the cost of gas and dangers that can arise in bad weather.
“We don’t want gold plated health care,” Little said. “We want reasonable, accessible health care. We’re not saying ‘We need better health care than our fellow citizens.’ We want equal health care as our fellow citizens.”
A primary concern of Save the VA is lack of staffing, an issue that Veterans Integrated Services Network, who oversees the Roseburg VA, is well aware of.
“It’s incredibly difficult to hire and retain any staff, clinicians included, in a rural area,” Megan Crowley, the public affairs officer at VISN, said. “It’s not exclusive to the VA and it’s absolutely not intentional. We do everything that we can to provide veterans with services.”
In previous conversations with Mercy Medical Center and Aviva Health, they have echoed the same sentiment when it comes to the ability to hire doctors and other medical staff for jobs in Roseburg.
According to Crowley, VISN does use a number of strategies to recruit people to work at VA’s in rural areas, such as offering tuition reimbursement and contracting headhunters to help find candidates.
Due to the staffing shortage, the previously shut down ICU and personal evidence of being sent to other specialists outside of the Roseburg VA, participants in the Save the VA continue to worry that more services will soon be shut down as well.
“We’re always looking at ways to consolidate services to work with other facilities within our network,” Crowley said. “But there are no formal plans at this time to reduce services.”
As there is uncertainty as to the stability of current services and who will fill the role of Roseburg VA director next, veterans and community members continue to push for communication and restoration of services.
The push has even made its way onto the upcoming General Election ballot by way of Measure 10-192. Voters will be asked “Do you believe that full services should be restored at the Roseburg VA Hospital?” The answer to that question will become apparent on Nov. 8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.