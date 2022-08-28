220828-nrr-savetheva-02

Vietnam veteran Bud Bessey stands next to a replica of a World War II destroyer bearing a sign calling for the Roseburg Veterans Administration to re-opens it’s intensive care unit in Roseburg in 2014.

 MICHAEL SULLIVAN/News-Review file photo

Thandiwe ‘Tandi’ Nelson-Brooks, associate director at the Roseburg VA Health Care System since Oct. 10, 2021, will take over for Keith Allen, as the interim director on Monday. Allen’s last day was Friday, and he is moving on to be part of the VA National Cemetery Administration. Nelson-Brooks will be the fifth director of the Roseburg VA since 2018.

Nika Bartoo-Smith was a Snowden Intern for The News-Review.

React to this story:

0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.