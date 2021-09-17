The Roseburg National Cemetery’s turf is in the midst of a renovation.
Right now, workers are removing the old turf and adding soil amendments at the cemetery on Harvard Avenue.
It’s considered a shrine project, Cemetery Foreman Dave Barnes said Thursday, because all national military cemeteries are treated as shrines.
No headstones will be moved during the project, he said.
The crew is scheduled to start laying new sod on Sept. 27 and the project is expected to be completed sometime between the middle and end of October.
“It’s going to look a lot better after it’s done,” he said.
