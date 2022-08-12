Douglas County veterans Jim Little and Jim Barnett received the Legion of Honor Bronze Medallion Award from the Four Chaplains Memorial Foundation on July 31 in Ashland.
The Legion of Honor Bronze Medallion is the second highest award the foundation gives out, and it is awarded to only a few veterans annually for “extraordinary contributions to the well-being of others at the state, regional or national level,” according to the foundation's website.
Retired Chief Warrant Officer James S. Little and U.S. Marine Corps veteran Jim Barnett are involved locally with foundation, putting on Feb. 2 memorials for the past 10 years, according to Little. Little and Barnett have given the Legion of Honor Award to around 40 people from the Douglas County community, according to Barnett.
“That’s what makes communities stronger, where you have people doing things and being noticed for that,” Barnett said.
The Four Chaplains Memorial Foundation works to tell the story of the four chaplains who sacrificed their lives to save others when the USAT Dorchester sank on Feb. 2, 1943. The U.S. Army transport ship was hit by a German torpedo during World War II. The ship's loss became famous because the chaplains all gave away their life jackets to save others before they died.
The foundation works to honor “people whose deeds symbolize the legacy of the four chaplains,” according to the website.
Little served as a nuclear weapons specialist in the U.S. Navy from 1960 to 1991, during which he went to Vietnam five different times and suffered the effects of Agent Orange, he said. He was nominated for the award by Mary Newman-Keyes, the county's veterans service director; John Pierson, a retired U.S. Air Force staff sergeant and Douglas County Commissioner Tim Freeman.
“Not only does Jim (Little) exemplify the giving spirt and unconditional acts of selfless service that is reminiscent of the Four Chaplains who inspired your award, saying he ‘goes the extra mile’ is insufficient in describing how truly passionately he gives of himself in service for his family, his community, his nation and his military brethren,” Freeman wrote in his nomination letter.
“I was amazed when I got the bronze medallion,” Little said. “I’m humbled … it feels good to be appreciated.”
Throughout his career, Little has been awarded 29 different medals and ribbons, according to a press release. He has helped with many service projects around Douglas County including the Veterans Cremains Project, the Unclaimed Babies Cremains Project and the Roseburg State Veterans Home Project.
Little is currently working on a campaign called Restore the Services of the VA Medical Center, because he and other veterans in the community are concerned that many services are moving away from the Roseburg VA, according to Little.
His wife, Carmen Little, has also received a Legion of Honors award for her work with the Four Chaplains Memorial Foundation.
“She’s my treasure and has been for almost 50 years,” Little said.
Jim Barnett was nominated for the award by T.J. Morgan, the national junior vice commandant and corporate treasurer for the National Marine Corps League, for his service during his 20-year career in the U.S. Marine Corps and continued work with veterans, according to the press release.
Barnett’s wife, Ann Barnett, has also received the Legion of Honors award in the past.
Nearly 90 years old, Barnett entered the Marine Corps at 17 and is a veteran of both the Korean and Vietnam wars. He worked as a drill instructor at the ROTC program in Notre Dame and served as a Marine recruiter, according to the press release.
Since retiring, he helped establish two Marine Corps monuments at the National Museum of the Marine Corps in Quantico, Virginia, according to the release. He also helped create a memorial in Roseburg honoring Major General Marion Carl, an ace pilot for the USMC who was killed during a home invasion in Glide in 1998.
“Jim Barnett is one of the finest servant leaders I know. Throughout Jim’s time in the [Marine Corps], during his time as a teacher for Notre Dame ROTC program and in retirement [he] has given back 100-fold to his community and beyond,” Morgan was quoted saying in the press release. “It was my honor to nominate Jim Barnett for this award. His country, his fellow Marines and the Marine Corps League are proud to call him ours.”
While grateful to receive the award himself, Barnett was just as excited to watch his friend, Little, accept the award.
“He has been my guideline,” Barnett said. “I just am so happy that he was nominated and got the award because he sent me on the path of the Four Chaplains.”
