Even tough US Marines can wince when they get a shot, although it’s not as painful as it looks. More than 100 military veterans took advantage of a drive-thru vaccine clinic held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Roseburg VA. Due to the event’s popularity and demand, the clinic will be offered again Nov. 8 and 9.
Flu shot in the left arm, COVID-19 vaccine in the right. More than 100 military veterans took advantage of a drive-thru vaccine clinic held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Roseburg VA.
In between spots of rain and gusts of chilly fall air, a team of nine nurses spent five hours going from vehicle to vehicle to provide VA-enrolled veterans with their choice: COVID-19 or influenza vaccination, or both.
The nurses — several of them shivering — said they work in various departments throughout the VA, and they all came together to “make the event happen.”
Saturday’s event culminated the weeklong effort to provide veterans with the potentially lifesaving service. In addition to Saturday, the nurses were out in full force on Tuesday and Wednesday from 4-7 p.m.
Nurses at the site said, while unofficial, they administered around 190 vaccines on Tuesday, 80 on Wednesday and roughly 190 on Saturday.
Due to the popularity and turnout, the drive-thru clinic is being extended to include next Tuesday and Wednesday as well.
The Roseburg VA Health Care System encourages eligible veterans to get their flu and COVID-19 vaccinations. No appointments for the drive-thru clinic are necessary. All you need to do is roll up — your sleeves and in your vehicle.
Tiffany Coleman is The News-Review’s managing editor. She can be reached at tcoleman@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4209.
