Douglas County Veterans Day Parade Committee is seeking applications for parade entries and grand marshals.
The parade will be held at 11 a.m. Nov. 11 in downtown Roseburg, as it is every year on Veterans Day.
This year's grand marshals will be representatives from generations of military families. The theme is Celebrating Multi-Generational Military Families.
The entry deadline for the Douglas County Annual Veterans Day Parade is 5 p.m. Oct. 31.
Entries must include a completed parade application and $5 entry fee. Entries received after Oct. 31 will not be judged, but late entries will be added to the parade lineup in the order they're receive.
Grand marshal applications and qualification information are available online at co.douglas.or.us/veterans/docs/parade/Parade_multi_generational_entry.pdf.
Entry applications are available at co.douglas.or.us/veterans/docs/parade/2019_Parade_Application_new.pdf. Entry applications must be mailed to Veterans Day Parade Committee, P.O. Box 1124, Roseburg, OR 97470.
Information: 541-671-1274
