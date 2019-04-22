Veterans and their families can learn more about death benefits available to them at a seminar to be held this week at the Roseburg Veterans Affairs Medical Center.
The seminar will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday in the Roseburg VA auditorium on the VA campus at 913 NW Garden Valley Blvd. The meeting will be hosted by Roseburg National Cemetery technician Dan Carver and include information on chaplain service, advance directives, social security, VA hospice, veterans honor funerals and funeral home services.
