Veterans who received their COVID-19 vaccinations at the Roseburg VA Medical Center will need to register online if they want to be entered into the state’s $1 million lottery.
Gov. Kate Brown had announced in May the new lottery for people who’ve received COVID-19 vaccinations. All Oregonians 18 and older who have received at least one shot by June 27 are eligible to win the $1 million prize or one of several smaller prizes.
Most are automatically entered into the drawing and don’t have to take additional steps.
However, there are exceptions.
State officials don’t have records of the shots received at federal veterans hospitals.
That means veterans who received their vaccines at the Roseburg VA or another VA facility will need to take some extra steps to make sure they too have a chance to win.
According to the Roseburg VA, those who received shots at the VA or one of its clinics can sign up online to be included in the drawing. The signup is at takeyourshot.oregon.gov.
The registration must be submitted by June 27. The winners are expected to be announced before July 9.
While just one lucky winner will win the $1 million jackpot, 36 Oregonians — one from each county — will win a $10,000 prize. Kids aged 12 to 17 will be eligible for a separate drawing for $100,000 scholarships through the Oregon College Savings Plan. Five students will win those scholarships, which can be used at trade schools and community colleges as well as at four-year universities.
The lottery is intended to encourage Oregonians to do their part to vaccinate enough people to reach the governor’s goal of a 70% vaccination rate for state residents 16 and up. It’s hoped that rate will ensure herd immunity that can protect most state residents from getting sick or dying from COVID-19.
Oregon’s not alone in taking the lottery approach. Among the other states with COVID-19 lotteries with big cash prizes are Ohio, New York, Maryland, Kentucky, Colorado, California and Washington. Some other states, like West Virginia, Minnesota, Arkansas and Delaware have come up with smaller prizes ranging from park passes to vacations to scholarships and even vehicles.
As with the mRNA vaccines, I think that multiple shots at this lottery would be better: have that first $1,000,000 awarded amid a flurry of publicity, and keep awarding another million bucks every couple of weeks, with more publicity every time, with a clear end-date to motivate the laggards. Ohio has done a bang-up job on this.
Lotteries are generally a tax on people who can't do math, but people who can't do math are over-represented among the vaccine-hesitant, so this is an appropriate tool.
I got my Moderna at the VA, so I enrolled for the lottery on-line. If I value my time at minimum wage, that was not a great investment: maybe a $1 investment on an expected value of $0.50 (a million bucks and maybe 2 million "tickets"). If I added the cost of getting vaccinated, but ignored the benefits (huge!), it would be far more skewed.
