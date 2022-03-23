Local veterans plan to hold a birthday party for 103-year-old World War II veteran Marge Cook at 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 3, at Bridgewood Rivers Assisted Living, 1901 NW Hughwood Drive, Roseburg.
Cook served in the U.S. Army during the war.
Cook will be on the front patio of Bridgewood Rivers the day of the party to greet guests. Veterans are invited to drive by and honk their horns or stop in to say a few words to her. Guests are asked to wear a mask, due to Cook’s age and that of the other residents of the facility.
Pianist Louis Faro will play at the event.
Cook told The News-Review in a 2019 interview she entered the Army after World War II started because she wanted to make her dad happy.
“He didn’t have a son and he said, ‘I feel really bad I don’t have a son,’ and I said, ‘Yes you do. I’m your son.’ I went down and enlisted the next day,” Cook said.
She was the first woman to enlist in Allegan County, Michigan. She served as a secretary at Fort Benning, Georgia, and at Fort Oglethorpe, Georgia. She applied for overseas service twice but wasn’t allowed to go.
Cook taught in a one-room schoolhouse after completing her service. She said she was always thanked for her service, but never thought much about it one way or another.
“I did for my country what I thought I should do, and I’m glad I could do it. I think more young people should think about fighting for their country, and they should go into service for their country,” she said.
