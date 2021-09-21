Students and veterans will be welcomed to the Southern Oregon Trade Careers Expo on Sept. 28 at 7 Feathers Casino Resort.
About 1,900 students in their junior or senior years in high school from Douglas, Coos, Curry, Klamath, Jackson and Josephine Counties will attend a morning session that day, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The second half of the expo, in the afternoon is open to all job seeking veterans, military personnel and their spouses. Some people who have been referred from public and private agencies will also be able to attend.
Participants are expected to be ready with a resume and prepared for potential onsite interviews.
Registration begins at 1:15 p.m. There is no fee.
Veterans and military personnel who are registered at iMatch.com can receive a fast pass.
Veterans and military personnel can email SOTCE@odot.state.or.us or call 541-580-5507 for more information.
