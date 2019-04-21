The Seventh Annual Diamond N Vets event is scheduled for Wednesday, June 12, featuring fishing at the Diamond Lake Resort.
Thanks to organizers Dick Kreger and Rod Fosbeck, Diamond Lake Lodge and Northwest Steelheaders, this event provides veterans an opportunity to spend a wonderful day fishing beautiful Diamond Lake. One big caveat: you must register to participate.
“We need to be able to manage the event,” said Kreger. “To make sure we have enough boats, food, and volunteers.”
The day of fishing is special not only to the veterans who register to participate, but also to the volunteers.
“My first-time volunteering, I fished with a veteran who drove a landing craft on Iwo Jima,” said Kreger. “To see the joy and pleasure in his eyes — that someone was willing to take him fishing — was a wonderful experience.”
If you are interested, be sure to register soon by calling Dick Kreger at 541-496-0016 or Rod Fosbeck at 541-913-5164.
A Veterans Death Benefits Seminar will be held Thursday, April 25, at 5 p.m., in the Auditorium in Building 16 on the Roseburg VA Campus. Topics include end of life planning, funeral services, locations for remains, death benefits, burial processes, funeral home details, hospice, and more.
In my last column I wrote that the event would be held on the April 18. Due to a scheduling conflict the event had to be moved to April 25. My sincere apologies for the incorrect date.
A Baby Shower will be hosted by the Eugene VA Health Care Center on Monday, May 13, from 2 to 3 p.m., at 3355 Chad Drive, Eugene, in Room 2J704.
Part of the “National VA Baby Shower,” the event serves as an opportunity to “Celebrate our VA Babies.” Gifts will be provided to veteran parents (male and female) who are expecting a baby or gave birth in 2019. Cake and refreshments will be served.
To attend, you must RSVP by May 1, at www.eventbrite.com/e/national-baby-shower-tickets-60214782034 (preferred method) or by calling Taher Christensen at 541-784-7031.
A Women Veterans Open House will be held Friday, May 17, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Auditorium in Building 16 on the Roseburg VA Campus.
The event to celebrate women veterans will include presentations, information booths, a VA Campus tour, refreshments and door prizes.
The Douglas County Veterans Day Parade is less than seven months away! Event planning is going well — posters are being developed and the 2019 parade application form should be online in the next month.
If you plan to watch the parade, now is the time to order your “Rosie the Riveter” outfit — come dressed up and show your support for the mighty Special Guests of the parade. If you’d like to participate, now is the time to start planning your float.
God bless our veterans and God bless America.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.