One of the great things about the Roseburg VA is how they make use of an army of volunteers to bring additional services, opportunities and outreach to veterans. Here are a two examples of the great work being done by the employees and volunteers at our local VA.
Moods in Music classes are Tuesdays from 5 to 6 p.m., at the Roseburg VA Building 16 Auditorium. Offered by the Associates of Vietnam Veterans of America, Umpqua Chapter 805 and VA volunteers, Moods in Music is beginner guitar classes for veterans, teaching guitar basics.
The classes also offer an opportunity to engage with fellow veterans, build a skill and enhance your mood through musical expression. Sign up by calling Jennifer Ellis at 541-373-1030.
Taking Charge of My Life and Health classes are available to veterans enrolled in the VA Health Care System. It consists of nine sessions that meet weekly, with the end result being a personalized health plan based on what matters in life to you. Participants will explore their life mission, aspirations and purpose while learning goal setting, skill building and self-management of their health.
Sessions will take place Wednesdays at the Eugene VA Health Care Center. One group will attend March 6 through May 1, from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Another group will attend March 20 through May 15, from 1:30 to 3 p.m.
To participate, get a referral from your Care Team or call 541-440-1000 ext 45755.
In case you didn’t hear, the Roseburg VA Town Hall Meetings have been postponed until after the arrival of the new director, Mr. Keith Allen. He is expected to arrive on March 17, after which time a town hall schedule will be developed and made available to the public. This includes town halls for Brookings, Eugene, North Bend and Roseburg.
To keep up with everything happening at the Roseburg VA, consider “liking” them on Facebook at facebook.com/VARoseburg. Or try visiting their website at roseburg.va.gov, where you’ll find tons of valuable information ranging from benefits to local events.
Some other upcoming events.
On March 23, the Vietnam Veterans of America and Associate Vietnam Veterans of America Umpqua Chapter 805 will hold their annual “Welcome Home” dinner at the Winston Community Center. Tickets can be purchased by contacting those groups.
On March 29, the annual “Welcome Home” service will be held. The event honors Vietnam Veterans for their service and will feature speakers, the presentation of honors and pins, cake and refreshments.
April 25 will be the next Veterans Death Benefits Seminar, from 5 to 7 p.m., at the Roseburg VA Building 16 Auditorium. The event is an opportunity for veterans and their family members to learn about end of life benefits, burial services, funeral arrangements and more. Be sure to mark your calendar for this important event.
God bless our veterans and God bless America.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.