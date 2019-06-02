The VA Mission Act is here, and it could dramatically change the way many veterans receive the medical benefits they’ve earned.
The VA Mission Act was signed into law by President Trump on June 6, 2018. According to the VA, the Act will affect many VA programs, including changes to how veterans receive health care outside of VA facilities.
The Act will go into effect when the VA publishes final regulations, which is expected to happen in June 2019. At that time, all existing community care programs, including the Veterans Choice Program, will end.
According to the VA, the Act will offer a new and improved VA community care program, expand eligibility for Caregiver support and strengthen the VA’s ability to recruit and retain top notch employees.
The list of eligibility requirements and other information will be available at the VA’s website: www.VA.gov.
You may also get information on the Act at one of several town halls being held throughout Southwest Oregon.
North Bend: 5-7 p.m., Wednesday, June 5, at the North Bend VA Clinic.
Eugene: 5-7 p.m., Thursday, June 13, at the Eugene VA Health Care Center.
Roseburg: 5-7 p.m., Tuesday, June 25, Roseburg VA Medical Center Building 16 Auditorium.
A Lady Veterans Tea is being hosted by the Umpqua Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution. The Tea will be held from noon to 2 p.m. Friday, June 21, at the American Legion Post 16 Hall, 406 SE Oak St., Roseburg.
Women veterans are invited to attend, be honored and share their stories with other veterans. Refreshments will be provided.
Please be sure to RSVP. Contact Valarie Lane at shdy_lady1@yahoo.com or 541-954-2971.
I’ve had a chance to meet many members of the local chapter, and was impressed with their patriotism, love of country, and dedication to making Douglas County a great place to live.
