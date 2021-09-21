Organizers are seeking volunteers and entrants for the 2021 Veterans Day Parade in Roseburg.
The event is held every year on Nov. 11. This year will be the parade's 66th, and the grand marshals will be veterans of the post 9/11 global war on terrorism.
The theme for the parade is "20 Years of Commitment...Honoring Those Who Have Served in Our Nation's Longest War."
Applications to enter floats can be found online at
Only registered entries are allowed on the parade route and the cost is $5.
For more information about volunteering, call 1-503-504-8198.
The parade is entirely put on by volunteers.
