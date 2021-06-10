Volunteers are already beginning to plan for the Nov. 11 Veterans Day Parade and Dec. 18 Wreaths Across America wreath-laying.
Grand marshals for this year's parade will be veterans who served in the global war on terrorism over the past 20 years, since the 9/11 attacks of 2001.
The theme for this year's Veterans Day Parade will be "20 Years of Commitment ... Honoring Those Who Have Served in Our Nation's Longest War."
Volunteers are being sought and applications are being taken for this year's parade. The deadline to apply is 5 p.m., Oct. 29. For more information or to volunteer, call 1-503-504-8198.
The local wreath-laying effort is part of the nationwide Wreaths Across America event, in which 2,500 wreath-laying ceremonies are coordinated on the same day in November in all 50 states. In 2020, more than 1.7 million veterans' wreaths were placed at national cemeteries.
Each wreath is handmade from live balsam brush grown in Maine. The wreaths are shipped by professional truck drivers who donate their time and equipment. Volunteers place the wreaths on individual graves.
Carol Hunt, an organizer with Roseburg's chapter of Wreaths Across America, said the plan is to have schoolchildren help lay out the wreaths, and she hopes local classes will volunteer to participate.
The event will begin with a short ceremony at 9 a.m. Dec. 18.
Organizers have set an ambitious goal this year.
"We have 6,500 graves at Roseburg National Cemetery and our goal is to get a wreath on every grave," Hunt said.
Anyone interested in helping out with the wreath laying can contact Hunt at 1-503-504-8198.
Donations can be made of $15 to sponsor a wreath and assist the local Military Honors by the Pipes, a nonprofit organization that provides a highland bagpiper for funeral services and ceremonies involving military honors. The organization provides pipers to honor more than 1,000 Oregon veterans each year at no cost to the families.
Wreaths can be sponsored online at wreathsacrossamerica.org/OR0035P, or by a check in the mail to Wreaths Across America with OR0035P indicated on the check and ORRNCR for Roseburg. Checks can be mailed to Military Honors by the Pipes, Attn: Wreaths Account", P.O. Box 1203, Roseburg, OR 97470.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.