A memorial to women veterans could be in Singleton Park’s future.
The community group Oregon Accessory Recreation will hold a meeting at 10 a.m. Saturday at the park, which is across the street from River Forks Park west of Roseburg. All women veterans are invited to attend and help decide what that memorial will look like.
Oregon Accessory Recreation member Carol Johnson said as Oregon Accessory Recreation members began talking about plans for improving Singleton, the idea of honoring women veterans came up.
“We’ve done things for the men all along but where are the memorials for women veterans?” Johnson said.
“I am shocked with how many women veterans we have here locally and we’ve done nothing for them, and not only did they go ahead and spend that time in the service but now they’ve come home and they’re doing the same thing here,” she said.
“They’re leaders. So we want to say thank you to the women veterans,” she said.
She said what the memorial looks like will be up to the women veterans.
“We’re not going to make the decision for them like other places have,” Johnson said. “We want to know what they would like to see there, where they would like to see it.”
Johnson’s husband, Korean War veteran Robert Johnson, will design the memorial. Johnson has plenty of experience, having designed a traveling wall honoring Vietnam veterans as well as a memorial for the local Veterans of Foreign Wars and one that stands in front of Building 1 at the Roseburg VA Medical Center.
Carol Johnson said Singleton Park has become rundown, and the Oregon Accessory Recreation group hopes to make other improvements there.
The group wants to make the park more accessible for people with disabilities, replace a fishing and boating ramp, renovate restrooms and clear out trees and brush that block the view of the North and South Umpqua Rivers merging to create the main stem Umpqua River.
While the purpose of Saturday’s meeting is to gather women veterans and seek their input, a future meeting will be opened up to the public for feedback and in hopes of attracting additional support, Johnson said.
Deanne Stanberry is working with the Johnsons on the memorial project. Though she works as a women veterans nurse navigator at the VA, this task is one she’s taking on in her own time and without VA resources.
Stanberry said the memorial project is long overdue. She said while she isn’t a veteran, the project feels personal because a veteran coworker died suddenly last year.
She first heard about the memorial idea in 2019, but then the COVID-19 pandemic hit and everything was put on hold, she said.
Stanberry, who is not a veteran herself, said her role is to reach out to women veteran coworkers about the project.
These are some of the “sheroes” the project will need, she said.
“I love the word ‘sheroes.’ I think that’s so cool. I’ve seen every time something’s written about our heroes, somebody’s gone through with a magic marker and put an ‘s’ in front of it,” she said.
She said it’s important that women veterans lead the committees that will be needed for the memorial project’s success, and she hopes that among the veterans who show up Saturday will be a woman who would like to take a leadership role.
“I’m sure there’s some lady colonel out there who’s just itching for this to come along and take charge,” she said.
