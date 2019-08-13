A six-week walking group for women veterans will begin at noon Aug. 13 at the Roseburg VA Medical Center Building 2 Women's Lobby, 913 NW Garden Valley Blvd., Roseburg.
The walks will continue once a week, rain or shine, on Tuesdays through Sept. 17.
The group is open to women veterans of all walking speed levels, and participants are encouraged to wear red for heart health and pink for breast cancer awareness.
Heart healthy prizes will be given to participants and a grand prize will go to the participant who logs the most miles during the six weeks.
Space is limited and participants must register by Aug. 9. Registration is at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/go-red-and-pink-walks-roseburg-tickets-65121736868 or by calling Roseburg VA Women Veteran Program Manager Taher Christensen at 541-784-7031.
