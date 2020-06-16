Leo Kraft served two tours and 81 missions as a radar man and tail gunner in the backseat of a Douglas SBD Dauntless dive bomber during World War II.
In Roseburg, he was perhaps best known for his service to fellow veterans as a longtime volunteer at the Roseburg VA Medical Center. Friends and family said he always had a smile to share with others, right up until the end of his life.
He died at age 96 on May 27.
Kraft was a veteran of two wars. He served in the U.S. Marines during World War II, and later enlisted in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.
Longtime friend and fellow Southern Oregon Warbirds Association member Jim Little said the pilot of a Dauntless plane would dive down directly toward the target — usually a part of the Japanese fleet out on the water — to aim the bomb. At the last moment, the bomb was released and the pilot would pull up and away. The gunner protected the plane from any enemy planes that could come up behind and try to shoot them down.
The planes were nicknamed the "Doubtful" because they were never certain whether the plane would pull out of the dive, Little said.
Kraft's heroics earned him numerous awards, among them three Distinguished Flying Crosses, nine Air Medals, three Purple Hearts and an Asiatic Pacific Campaign Medal with four battle stars.
Friends and family said he loved sharing his World War II experience with students at the living history days held at several local schools, and saved museum quality memorabilia from that war that he frequently brought with him to show students. But he rarely spoke about his experience during the Korean War.
Carol Hunt, a longtime volunteer at the Roseburg VA Medical Center, recalled that Kraft spent about 20,000 hours volunteering there. She said he was known for taking new veterans out golfing at the golf course the VA used to have on campus.
He also volunteered getting needed clothing to veterans, she said.
He was, she said, an A1 gentleman and all-around perfect person.
"He just left a hole in the world when he departed, and everybody that knew him I think they all felt the same way," Hunt said.
Little said Kraft always had a smile for others, no matter what was going on in his own life. He made a point to sit by Kraft at VA town hall meetings.
"It was just an honor to be seated by him. He always made people feel so good, like they were the most important person in his life at the moment," he said.
Kraft's daughter Dawn Frantz said her father was a first-generation American, and proud of his German heritage. His parents spoke very little English, and although they were ethnically German they had emigrated from Odessa, Russia via Canada to Aberdeen, South Dakota.
He enlisted in the Marines right after graduating from high school, and after his military service spent 30 years working for Boeing, where he became supervisor of the tool room.
The Krafts had a 10-acre farm in Enumclaw, Washington, where Frantz grew up.
Frantz said Kraft was an amazing father and recalled he taught her many things.
"My dad taught us how to fish and ride horses and motorcycles. I learned how to ride a motorcycle when I was 6 years old. We went camping and clam digging. We were a very outdoorsy family," Frantz said.
Frantz was the baby of the family and much younger than her siblings. After she grew up her parents traveled and eventually settled in Roseburg.
Frantz said he was an amazing father and beloved in the community.
"He was a very outgoing, very helpful, kindhearted man, never really had a cross word for anybody," she said. "Even when he was so sick he was still just always so smiley and just always normally in such a good mood. He kept his mind and he kept his sense of humor right up to the end."
