Douglas County commissioners present a check to VFW Post #2468 in Roseburg. The $41,650 facilities grant will be used to purchase a backup generator for the post’s meat program and for a paving project around their building and Veterans Memorial Wall.
Douglas County commissioners have awarded a Douglas County Veterans Facility Grant of $41,650 to the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #2468 in Roseburg.
According to a news release, the grant is part of a new initiative launched by the board this year.
Post Commander David Best submitted an application for the post specifying grant dollars for two projects: one to purchase a backup generator for their meat program and facility, and a second for a paving project around their building and their Veterans Memorial Wall.
The release said the first project will allow the post to purchase a backup generator in order to provide continuous electricity for their facility, including freezers that store wild game meat for their Wildlife Meat Program for Veterans in Need.
In addition, Best requested funding to complete paving the parking lot that surrounds the building on their property, as well as the area surrounding their Veterans Memorial Wall on Northeast Walnut Street in Roseburg. The paving project is slated to be completed by this fall.
The release said the main purpose of the grant program is to improve the building and site facilities for veteran organizations in the county. A number of the buildings that house local Veteran Service organizations are aging and in a state of disrepair. Grant dollars from this program are used exclusively for the restoration, repair and/or replacement of existing facility structures.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.