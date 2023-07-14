DRAIN — For the third year, Drain will host a Victorian-themed celebration at a number of destinations across the city.
The Victorian Tea and Garden Tour returns Saturday, a free event that spans across seven locations. It brings music, dancing and, of course, tea to the community.
The event was organized by Ame Beard, a member of the local chamber of commerce who is known for being a party planner.
“It’s a fun community activity that’s family friendly,” Beard said. “People can bring their kids, people can dress up if they want to. It makes people more aware of the businesses, but it’s just a fun, free activity they can do that doesn’t cost them anything but their time.”
The event will feature food, tea, live bands, a costume contest, belly dancing, fortune tellers, tarot readers and a professional photographer who will take free “ghost photos” of visitors.
“I try to keep the essence of the Victorian throughout the theme,” Beard said. “We’re bringing things that were really popular then that people might not know about, and taking this generational snapshot of this era to bring it into the modern age. There’s something for everybody.”
The destinations are a mix of homes and businesses located across Drain.
Bonnie Morgan, owner of Exclusively Bridal, will be opening her doors during the event.
“I’m excited that people can feel free to come into the store and see what I do,” Morgan said. “Lots of people right here in town have never been in the store because they’re not getting married.”
The event will take place from 2-5 p.m. Saturday in Drain. The first stop on the tour is 105 W. A Ave. Maps will be available to find the rest of the locations.
“I just love seeing the energy of people, the smiling faces, the neighbors getting to see each other,” Beard said. “People really love this event.”
Will Geschke is a multimedia reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at wgeschke@nrtoday.com.
