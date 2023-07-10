‘It’s emotional for all of us. You have four panels there of people that died. They’re dead,” said Bill Duncan, president of the Vietnam Veterans of America Umpqua Valley Chapter 805. “It’s our jobs as Vietnam veterans to make sure their legacy goes on and their names are never forgotten.”
Etched into black and tan walls are the names of 957 Oregon veterans who died, 708 in the Vietnam War and the rest in later military operations, showcased at the Oregon Traveling Memorial on Monday at Seven Feathers Casino Resort.
The design is similar to the Vietnam Memorial in Washington, D.C., and travels across the state spanning from Ontario to Lincoln City.
Front and center are symbolic presentations for the fallen soldiers.
“The helmet, the weapon, the boots — that’s all indicative of Vietnam,” said Duncan, pointing to the Battlefield Cross placed alongside a daisy wreath in hues of red, white and blue.
Terry Weakley, public relations specialist for VVA Umpqua Valley Chapter 805, knows four people on the wall from Riddle. He speaks admirably of Second Lieutenant John Brown.
“They had just moved over from Bend. John was a senior and his dad was super pissed (about him joining the military). He graduated, went to West Point and went to Vietnam on May 11,” said Weakley. “He was killed May 21.”
With a cracking voice, and dampening eyes, Weakley explained the flood of emotions the wall brings him — even speaking about it is overwhelming.
“I’m a very emotional person. We can do (name) rubbings on that wall, and I can do pretty good if you do pretty good. If I’m doing one for your brother and you start breaking down, I will probably lose it. I could lose it right now,” said Weakley. “My thing is, if we can give somebody closure, then that’s what I think they can really get out of it.”
A passionate sense of pride and camaraderie fills the space. Many VVA members served in the Vietnam War together — whether they knew each other at the time or not. For Dale Orwick, VVA Umpqua Valley Chapter 805 member, and Weakley, it took over 30 years to realize how parallel their lives were.
“I went to Vietnam in January of ’70, Dale got there two weeks later or somethin’ like that,” Weakley said. “I got shot in March of ’70, Dale got shot two months or weeks later and we both ended up in Cam Rahn Bay in the hospital together. I was there for seven or eight weeks and Dale was there for two months. We come home from Vietnam, he lived in Tenmile and I’d lived in Riddle all my life. We both got 90-day early outs to go to college. We both went to Umpqua Community College. He worked in timber for Roseburg Lumber. I worked for Huffman and Wright for 27 years. Until we joined this organization, we never met each other.”
“It was like ships passing in the night,” said Orwick. “So that’s why we are brothers, but not actually brothers.”
Their story is one of many that shows the bonds formed for veterans alike. Orwick and Weakley hope that the memorial can bring people together to share stories unitedly.
Orwick says that people can visit the memorial to gain closure for lost loved ones, but those without personal connections to the tribute can bear witness to history.
“There is so much ignorance in this country today,” said Orwick. “People need to know about our heritage, and this is an opportunity to whoever comes by to bring them up to speed and what to be appreciative of.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.