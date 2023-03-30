(Left) Members of the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 805 honor guard prepare to plant the colors during the ceremony held Wednesday at the Roseburg National Cemetery. (Right) Members of the Chapter 805 honor guard.
Members of the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 805, along with local community members, gathered Wednesday at the Roseburg National Cemetery to hold a ceremony in honor of National Vietnam War Veterans Day.
The ceremony was held as part of a 13-year program to honor the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War, first commemorated by a presidential proclamation by former president Barack Obama in 2012, then signed into law as the Vietnam War Veterans Recognition Act of 2017 by former president Donald Trump, naming March 29 National Vietnam War Veterans Day.
The 50th anniversary events will be held until 2025.
“This is probably some recognition that we get that we didn’t get 50 years ago,” said Terry Weakley, a member of the Vietnam Veterans of America (VVA) Chapter 805.
Douglas County Commissioners Tom Kress and Tim Freeman were present at the event. Freeman spoke during the ceremony.
“You stepped forward and served in an unpopular war when our country called, and you did not hesitate to do your duty,” Freeman said. “Your dedication and sacrifices were ignored and belittled by America. The only welcome home many of you received was given by your immediate family or hostile demonstrators. ... I say in the sincerest and strongest way possible to each Vietnam war veteran, you have been, you are, and always shall be honored and welcomed in this, your home.”
Carol Hunt, the president of Douglas County Wings of Love, an organization that supports local veterans, organized the event.
“Anybody that is a veteran, there’s just a special link,” Hunt said. “I’m from a veteran family and it’s just to honor them and help them in any way.”
“This is phenomenal,” Hunt said of the support from those at the event. “I was born in the Navy, and I’ve been all over — Douglas County definitely honors their veterans.”
