Mike Bottaro shares a memory of Vince McGovern on Thursday in Winston. Bottaro was hired by McGovern to teach sixth-grade at Civil Bend Middle School before the school’s name was changed to McGovern Elementary School.
Pastor Steven Schenewerk welcomes family and friends to a funeral for Vince McGovern in Winston on Thursday.
MICHAEL SULLIVAN/The News-Review
MICHAEL SULLIVAN/The News-Review
Linda Blakely of Roseburg shares a memory from her childhood of Vince McGovern when he was the principal at Tenmile Elementary School.
MICHAEL SULLIVAN/The News-Review
David VanDermark shares a memory of Vince McGovern during his funeral in Winston on Thursday.
WINSTON— Vince McGovern came back to Oregon after serving in the Navy during World War II to begin his life in education.
After being a teacher and working in school administration positions for 32 years, McGovern was given the honor of having Civil Bend Middle School renamed in his honor, the McGovern Middle School was dedicated in 1986.
“One of Vince’s favorite things to say was that he thought you had to die to get a school named after you," said David Van Dermark, a one-time student of Civil Bend Middle School.
McGovern began his career in education in 1952 as a seventh grade teacher in Dillard and quickly moved through the ranks teaching different age levels and he became a principal at multiple schools.
“When I met Vince, he handed me about a four-pound ring of keys and I thought I will get this down to five or six in no time,” said John Groot, former principal of Lookingglass and Tenmile elementary schools hired by McGovern as his replacement. “Four years later, I handed that same key ring off to another new principal.”
Known as a strong supporter of the community both financially and as an active participant, McGovern was honored by story after story from colleagues and friends as well as family members from around the county.
“Vince was a wonderful principal with a great sense of humor and made his staff and students feel special,” said Kim Shigley, business manager for the Winston-Dillard School District. “His school felt like one big family and he will always be remembered for the way he made others feel."
McGovern died on Aug. 30 at the age of 96. His service was held at Taylor’s Family Mortuary on Sept. 8 and was filled with family, friends, past students and co-workers.
“He was a kind and gentle soul,” said Michele Duncan, former student and current administrative assistant to the superintendent, board secretary and human resources department.
McGovern will be laid to rest at the Monroe Cemetery in Monroe.
Mike Bottaro, a sixth-grade teacher hired by McGovern back when it was still Civil Bend Middle School, said, “He saw something in me that nobody else saw, and I will forever be appreciative.”
As the service came to an end, McGovern left his friends and family with one more story to tell as he had requested “Don’t Cry for Me Argentina” by Madonna to play at the closing of his funeral to much surprise and with some nods and smiles of understanding.
