For some, Labor Day weekend brought rest and vacation. For the Umpqua Velo Club, this weekend brought the annual Vineyard Tour, a time to bike around Douglas County’s endless supply of vineyards and appreciate the beauty of nature.
The event opened Friday evening with a social at the Triple Oak Wine Vault in downtown Oakland. Saturday featured two rides: a gravel path or a road ride. The main event, the Vineyard Tour, happened Sunday morning, beginning at 8 a.m.
“Fantastic ride, couldn’t ask for really any better,” Scott Weishaar said. Weishaar travelled from Oregon City to participate in the tour, riding the 58-mile tour route on Sunday.
It was Weishaar’s first time participating in the Vineyard Tour.
“I’ve known about it for a while, for years now, but my work schedule precluded me from not being able to do it. But now that I’m retired I can go on the ride,” Weishaar said.
An avid biker, Weishaar has been biking for about 40 years. He started out with mountain biking, but a crash 20 years ago soured him on this activity and he has stuck to riding his road bike since.
“My average ride this year for far is 49 miles,” Weishaar said. “I ride outside about two or three days a week, maybe 40, 50 or 60 milers.” He was one of the first to finish the 58-mile tour Sunday.
The tour provided routes for all levels of bike enthusiast.
The starting and ending point had to be changed last minute because of nearby fires. Due to this change Friday morning, Paul Whitworth, member of the Umpqua Velo Club and organizer of the Vineyard Tour, had to find new routes not in the pathway of fires.
“We had to relocate last minute because we were too close to the fire base camp,” Whitworth explained. The new starting and ending point for the tour was the Triple Oak Wine Vault.
They were supposed to have five routes, but with the start location changing they bumped it down to four routes. “We had a 50-mile and 66-mile, and I came up with 58 miles to average the two and make it one for simplicity,” Whitworth said. The other three routes were 100-, 30- and 17-mile rides.
About 75 riders showed up Sunday morning to the start. While this is not as many people as hoped for, it made sense with the smoke and fires in the weeks leading up to the event. “People started changing their minds, which I understand, especially people traveling from out of state,” Whitworth said. “But we did have some people show up spur of the moment today too. So that’s good.”
“It was great, after they had to change everything it still turned out perfect,” said Debbie Frankenberger, who rode the 30-mile route. Hailing from Bend this was Frankenberger’s second time biking in the Vineyard Tour, having entered in 2021. She heard about the tour from friends in Bandon, who rode Sunday in 58-mile and 17-mile routes.
“30 was a bit much for me, I usually ride about 20,” Frankenberger said. She has been mountain biking for about 40 years now, and road biking for 30 years.
For those who were not done riding, the Velo Club also offered a coffee ride Monday morning, before the event ended for the year.
