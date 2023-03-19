St. Patrick’s Day was Friday and if that has you thinking about a trip to explore the vibrant cities and gorgeous green countryside of the Emerald Isle, you’re not alone.
Ireland is a popular tourist destination for American travelers.
Most tourists start their vacation by spending a few days in Dublin and there’s so much to see in Ireland’s capital city.
Be sure to take a stroll down Grafton Street, a pedestrian mall lined with shops, restaurants, cafes and street entertainers. Trinity College, Ireland’s oldest university and home to the ancient Book of Kells, is a short walk away. The city is also home to beautifully landscaped parks like St. Stephen’s Green.
More than 10 million people emigrated from Ireland over the centuries and EPIC: The Irish Emigration Museum, tells their stories. At the Guinness Storehouse, you can learn about Ireland’s famous beer, as well as sample a pint.
Dublin’s calendar of festivals includes Bloomsday, held on June 16, the day depicted in James Joyce’s novel “Ulysses,” and celebrated with music, readings and performances.
But Dublin is only the beginning of your Irish adventure.
Cork, in the southwest, is known as Ireland’s food capital, where you can sample everything from artisan cheese to smoked fish. The city’s huge 18th-century English Market sells locally produced goods.
Nearby sights include Blarney Castle, the medieval stronghold that’s home to the famous Blarney Stone, which legend says will endow you with the gift of gab if you kiss it.
Heading west, both Killarney and Galway offer a perfect base for day trips around the Wild Atlantic Way. From Killarney, you can enjoy the lush green countryside along the Ring of Kerry and Dingle Peninsula.
From Galway, it’s easy to visit the rugged hills of Connemara and look out toward the Atlantic Ocean from the Cliffs of Moher. Wherever you go, you’ll find picturesque small towns, lovely water views and rolling hills dotted with cows and sheep.
Galway is easy to explore on foot. The Latin Quarter, a pedestrian thoroughfare, is the heart of the city. It’s home to historic landmarks, restaurants, shops and pubs where you can listen to traditional Irish music.
Belfast, in Northern Ireland, is a two-hour train ride from Dublin. Highlights include the Titanic Belfast Museum, a monument to the city’s maritime heritage that’s located on the site of the shipyard where the ill-fated vessel was built.
The HBO series “Game of Thrones” was filmed in Belfast and at other locations across Northern Ireland. If you’re a fan, you can get an inside look at the show on a studio tour, which includes iconic sets and costumes.
For a fascinating look at the region’s political history, you can take a Black Cab Tour of Belfast’s Protestant and Catholic neighborhoods. About an hour from the city, on the northeast coast, the Giant’s Causeway is a magnificent and mysterious geological formation.
