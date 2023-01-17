Volunteers gathered at Stewart Park on Martin Luther King Jr. Day to take part in a cleanup of the South Umpqua River organized by AmeriCorps and Umpqua Watersheds.
The event drew approximately 60 people from the community to help pick up trash at the park — there were students from middle and high schools, nursing students from Umpqua Community College, a local cycling organization, Bike Walk Roseburg and some weren’t even human. Kasey Hovik, the executive director of Umpqua Watersheds, brought his dogs, two Irish setters named Lincoln and Tad, to help out. He doesn’t go anywhere without them, he said.
Hovik has been involved with Umpqua Watersheds, a local nonprofit dedicated to protecting and restoring the ecosystems along the Umpqua River, since he first moved to the Roseburg area 12 years ago.
“When people are out here, you see lots of smiles, lots of laughter, and that’s good for the heart and soul,” Hovik said. “It’s a special day, the Martin Luther King day of service, getting people out. That inspires other people inside and outside our community to do the same kind of thing, to say ‘How can we make this a day of service and not just a day off?’”
According to Hovik, the Martin Luther King Jr. Day cleanup event in Roseburg was first started by AmeriCorps, a federally funded volunteer work organization. Jessica Saxton, who has been the environmental education and outreach leader for the local AmeriCorps organization since last September, was excited to take part in her first cleanup event.
“The Umpqua [River] is so important to the community here,” Saxton said. “Making sure it’s clean, removing plastics, garbage and trash, is really important.”
Local businesses helped support the event as well, with Bagel Tree, Safeway and Sherm's Thunderbird Market donating water and snacks for volunteers.
Many families, as well as young people from schools across Roseburg, came to volunteer during their days off.
Quill Cargill, 7, had a competition with his friends Wren Cargill, Sage Dumont and Logen Jones, to see who could collect the most trash. He won, and was eager to let those around him know.
“I try to teach my kids with climate change and whatnot, to try to help with what they can,” said Ashley Downey, a UCC student who came to volunteer with a friend, Shannah Jones. The two were watching after Quill and their friends. “I know I’m not going to change things, but if I’m alive, I want to do whatever I can.”
Leo Gimbel, 15, came with his brother, Teague Gimbel, 13, and his friend Ethan Williams, 14.
“It’s super fun, because when you come back here other times, it’s like, wow, I helped make that place better,” Leo said.
Nearly a dozen nursing students from Umpqua Community College were also present at the event. The students are required to do 10 hours of community service per term, and with campus closed for the holiday, many were ready to get outdoors and fulfill part of their required time.
“This is somewhere where my kids play all the time,” said Jeremiah Elye, a first-year nursing student at UCC. “Getting it cleaned up, all the debris and glass, it’s a good service.”
Saxton said that volunteers collected approximately seven cubic yards of trash during the event, which lasted from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
“We’re empowering people in the community to know they can go out and make a difference,” Hovik said. “In this kind of event we’re working together…that’s what I love most about these community events, bringing people together during these divisive times and finding something people can agree on. There’s no politics in this. This is something where we can all come do something for our community, and make people believe, as we should, that we can get things done together.”
