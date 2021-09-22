Volunteers are needed to help clean up the Umpqua River on Saturday as part of the 37th Annual Umpqua River Clean-up Day.
Umpqua Watersheds is seeking volunteers to help clean up the shores of the Umpqua River from the headwaters to the sea. Because of the pandemic, people will not be meeting or gathering to pick up trash.
Volunteers will be asked to take their own bags down to the river at a spot convenient to them and pick up any trash. Those needing help picking up their trash bags can call 541-679-7077.
This is a community event and all are welcome to join in.
For more information, contact a coordinator in your area to find out how you can help or where the garbage can go after the clean-up. The coordinators and their corresponding areas are:
- Sutherlin — Kris Reed: 541-580-8987
- Upper Cow Creek — Marguerite Garrison: 541-837-3429
- Tiller — Stanley Petrowski:541-825-3070
- Little River - Geoff Niles: 541-496-3886
- Winston/Dillard — Bob Hoehne: 541-679-7077
- North Umpqua — Brian Peters 541-530-6782
- Tyee/Elkton — Alan Bunce: 541-580-4208
For more info call Brian Peters at 541-530-6782, or Umpqua Watersheds at 541-672-7065.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.