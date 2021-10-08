GLIDE — Dozens of volunteers will be scattered along the sides of Highway 138 East in the Glide area as the community kicks off its annual Glide fall community cleanup event Saturday.
More than three dozen people have already signed up to help with the event, which will stretch between milepost 12 west of the Glide Transfer Station to milepost 20 near Idleyld Park. A one-mile stretch from the Glide green bridge to near The Narrows Tavern will be skipped to accommodate traffic from the nearby fire camp on French Creek Road.
Lori Pedersen, a Glide High School graduate and longtime resident, is a counselor at Green Elementary. Twice a day, she commutes on this stretch of highway and had grown frustrated with the amount of trash scattered along her drive. So eight years ago, she decided to try and launch a bi-annual cleanup event.
But she struggled to get traction.
“I just couldn’t get it rolling well,” said Pedersen, who launched her campaign in 2013. “Then there was this guy hanging out in Glide, and he started a Facebook page about keeping Glide clean.”
That man was Richie Gabbard, who with the help of Pedersen and the publicity of his page, helped started annual cleanup events in the community both in the spring and the fall.
“He got it started and just left it to us,” Pedersen said.
Then Barbara Pieske stepped in.
Pieske — formerly Barbara Bickle — spent the majority of her 45-year teaching career in the Glide School District as a librarian. She returned to the community in 2016 after working 15 years at Fircrest Elementary in Vancouver, Washington.
“That was the first time I ever interviewed for a job,” Pieske said with a laugh.
Once she returned to Glide, Pedersen said Pieske has taken the reins to keep driving the cleanup events.
“Even though it was my original baby, Barbara has done a tremendous job of continuing the project and keeping it on track,” Pedersen said.
Volunteers are not assigned specific areas, but rather just pick a spot to start and work as long as they want. Some volunteers may do a few hundred yards and others may do up to two miles.
While the event officially kicks off Saturday, it is expected to continue for the next few weekends depending on the availability of volunteers. The Oregon Department of Transportation will assist with the disposal of the trash collected.
