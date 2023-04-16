IDLEYLD PARK — A group of approximately two dozen volunteers gathered at Susan Creek Falls on Saturday morning to take part in a trail work party, organized by the Umpqua National Forest, Roseburg Bureau of Land Management and the National Forest Foundation.
Audrey Squires, the Umpqua Restoration Program Coordinator with the National Forest Foundation, a nonprofit organization, helped coordinate the cleanup event with the two government agencies. Saturday’s cleanup was the first in a series of trail work parties that will take place throughout the year on the third Saturday of each month.
“We have the biggest turnout I’ve ever seen,” Squires said. “We’ve been doing volunteer events off and on for the past couple of year, and this is a really great turnout.”
“It’s pretty exciting,” she added. “I’ve gotten so much input from the community that they want to help, so we’re listening, and we’re making it happen.”
Volunteers split into two groups — one stayed at Susan Creek Falls, and another went farther east to the Tioga segment of the North Umpqua Trail. The two areas were both heavily impacted by the Archie Creek fires in 2020.
Suzanne Shelp, who works with the Roseburg Bureau of Land Management, led the group of volunteers working on the trail at Susan Creek Falls.
“Other times, one of my coworkers and I did an event out here, and we had two people show up,” Shelp said. “This is the most we’ve ever had. One of the things I like about doing this kind of work is when you get a little crew together, we work together and problem solve together.”
Children as young as 4 were present, helping to rake leaves off of the trails before the adults added extra gravel to smooth out the paths.
“My favorite part is using the pickaxe,” said Liam Rossbach, an 8-year-old whose father, Cheyne Rossbach, works with the Bureau of Land Management in Roseburg. “It used to be the shovel and the rake. Those two are good, but this one is better.”
The next trail work party will be held May 20, when volunteers can help clean at Kelsay Valley and the Tenas Peak Trail, located east of Lemolo Lake in Douglas County.
