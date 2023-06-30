WINSTON — "Walk on the Wild Side with Wine," a fundraiser which helps support the Feral Cat Awareness Team, will return to Winston on Saturday for the second time in two years.
The Feral Cat Awareness Team is a local nonprofit dedicated to curbing the overpopulation of cats in Douglas County, through a trap, neuter and release program they oversee in Winston.
The organization also recently opened a thrift store in downtown Winston last November to help support their nonprofit.
Saturday's "Walk on the Wild Side with Wine" event will feature a raffle with over $4,000 in items up for grabs, including jewelry, gift certificates from Seven Feathers Casino Resort and coupons for everything from car detailing at Roseburg Honda to animal encounters at Wildlife Safari.
Plenty of wine will be available at the event as well, with Henry Estates, Freed Estates and Abacela all serving drinks in the park. Lookingglass Brewery will also be present for those looking for a beer to drink. A virtual painting tutorial will also take place during the event, allowing visitors to "sip and paint at the park."
All proceeds from the event will go toward the organization's trap, neuter and release program, said Katie Starkel, the city of Winston's court clerk.
"Most nonprofit animal organizations are bursting at the seems trying to handle the effects that just a few unspayed cats can create. This is absolutely needed, but unfortunately we do not have a lot of options in our area for low cost spay/neuter to help resolve the over-population issue," Starkel said. "Currently, Feral Cat Awareness Team has the only trap neuter and release program in our area, and while they are constantly being contacted for help with colonies, they are like most other small nonprofits and have to rely on the generosity of donations. Currently this is their only fundraiser."
The event will be held from 3-7 p.m. at Civic Wayside Park on Saturday, located behind City Hall in Winston. Entry is $25.
Will Geschke is a multimedia reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at wgeschke@nrtoday.com.
