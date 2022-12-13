Roseburg Senior Center will be opening its doors for a warming shelter as the National Weather Service is forecasting temperatures between 27 and 29 degrees through Friday night.
“At this time, it looks like we will open each night through Friday night. Forecasts do change and we will continue to monitor them,” said Kimetha Stallings, founder of Onward Roseburg. “I prefer the extended openings, many nights in a row. The guests have a rare opportunity to eat two hot meals daily and enjoy a warm cot nightly.”
There are 60 cots available at the senior center on 1614 SE Stephens St. in Roseburg. Check in begins at 6 p.m. and guests can stay until 8 a.m. They are provided with a cot, blanket and pillow as well as dinner and breakfast. In addition, the senior center will provide a shuttle bus between 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. for guests who cannot make the walk and will provide transportation back in the morning.
Local residents interested in volunteering can text Stallings at 541-236-2089 or comment on the Facebook post about the opening at facebook.com/Warming.Center.Onward. There will be three shifts for volunteers: 6 p.m. until midnight, midnight until 4 a.m. and 4 a.m. until 8 a.m.
Volunteers are needed to welcome guests, handle furniture and carry personal property/bedding to set up sleeping cots, maintain a quiet space for sleeping and restore the space for our seniors in the morning.
“We launder the bedding during the day. We will be distributing the donations accepted so far, making space for new donations," Stallings said.
Roseburg has a Severe Event Shelter policy in place that allows for city funded warming shelters. The city pays for the warming shelter operation costs on nights when temperatures are predicted to be 30 degrees or below, or when forecasted temperatures reach 32 degrees and additional weather factors such as snow freezing fog, or rain may be present.
Sam Temple is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at stemple@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4217.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.