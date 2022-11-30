When temperatures took a dip from Nov. 20 to Nov. 24, Roseburg Senior Center opened its doors as a warming center to those who needed a place to get out of the elements. With colder temperatures in the forecast this weekend, they are preparing to do the same.
“We had about 30 people a night and cooked 70 meals during those days,” said Ruth Smith the NeighborWorks Umpqua resident service coordinator and warming center liaison. “We are getting ready for next weekend.”
The Roseburg Senior Center is located on 1614 SE Stephens St. and open from 6 p.m. until 8 a.m. as a warming center when temperatures drop.
“So far we have had good groups, they have done a good job of self-regulating,” Smith said.
The warming center opens anytime the temperature drops to 30 degrees without any other weather factors and at 32 degrees if there is extenuating weather conditions beyond just the cold.
“While we are not community center, we are the center of this community,” said Doris Loveday, volunteer at the senior center and mother to Ruth Smith. “We don’t experience the graffiti and vandalism because the homeless community recognizes us as a safe space and protects us.”
Having opened their doors for the past two years as both a cooling center in the hottest days of summer and as a warming center when the temperatures drop to freezing, the warming center has developed a reputation in the community as a hub for helping people.
“Every once in a while, we get a negative attitude but the vast majority of people see we are helping people,” Loveday said. “Pointing fingers at the homeless doesn’t do any good, these are our kids, our grandkids, they are members of our community.”
If anyone is interested in volunteering for the warming center, there is an immediate need for individuals from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. and in the mornings from 7 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. as these are the transition times and when the most help is needed setting up or tearing down cots and helping individuals get in or out of the center.
With 60 bunks and some meals available to individuals in need, interested volunteers should contact Smith at 541-670-3188.
“We treat everyone that comes in here with respect and dignity and are never condescending,” Loveday said. “We even get people that come in here and say they didn’t even know we had a place like this.”
Sam Temple is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at stemple@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4217.
