Roseburg city officials moved forward to open a warming shelter as temperatures dropped below freezing.
The opening of the warming shelter comes after the city partnered with United Community Action Network and Adapt.
“I’m very thankful that we had partners that stepped up to help us,” said Shaun Pritchard, the executive director of UCAN.
Several other organizations, such as the Roseburg Dream Center, the Roseburg Senior Center and Onward Roseburg offered additional help by providing bedding, meals and supportive services.
A total of 15 people stopped by on its first night of operation on Monday — with 10 staying overnight — but numbers are expected to rise once the word gets out, Pritchard said.
The warming shelter is located at 406 NE Winchester Ave. and will be open to anyone seeking a warm and dry place from 6 p.m. until 7 a.m.
The warming shelters will be open on nights when temperatures are expected to drop below 30 degrees or when temperatures are expected to be 32 degrees with inclement weather such as rain or snow.
There will be a total of 24 cots available for people, with staff and volunteers on-site for additional help.
“I would say I’m especially thankful for all the UCAN staff that came back and pulled the overnight shift,” Pritchard said.
In addition to Roseburg’s warming center, there are additional options over the next few days. The Sutherlin Community Center will open its doors at 6 p.m., along with the Foursquare Church in Winston.
Madison Temmel is the education reporter for The News-Review. She can be reached at mtemmel@nrtoday.com and 541-957-4217.
