OAKLAND — A Washington state fugitive was arrested Thursday after resisting arrest and hitting two deputies with his car, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and court records.
Douglas County Sheriff’s deputy Travis Kopacek responded to a report of a black Nissan parked on the shoulder lane near the 1600 block of John Long Road in Oakland around 10:30 a.m. Thursday.
After contacting the vehicle, Kopacek found an adult male later identified as Eliot Gregory Dussault, 30, slumped over the steering wheel and believed to be under the influence of a controlled substance.
Kopacek noticed the driver had slurred speech, lacked any form of identification and hesitated in providing any personal information.
Deputies learned that Dussault, 30, had an active arrest warrant for a robbery in Washington.
Kopacek and Douglas County Sheriff Sgt. Nicholas Hansen ordered Dussault to leave his vehicle, which he refused. Once deputies forced the door open, Dussault resisted arrest and attempted to put the vehicle into gear, court records said.
While the deputies were still caught inside the open driver’s side door of Dussault’s vehicle, he reportedly accelerated the car in reverse and depressed the accelerator completely to the floor. In the process of attempting to remove themselves from the moving vehicle, Kopacek fell to the ground. Deputies said Dussault ran over Kopacek’s left leg and continued in reverse across both lanes of John Long Road until he struck Hansen’s patrol vehicle, causing significant damage, according to court records.
After both deputies challenged Dussault at gunpoint, he complied and was taken into custody.
While searching Dussault, deputies reportedly found him wearing an ankle monitoring bracelet on his right ankle and fentanyl pills. A search of Dussault’s vehicle revealed various weapons, including knives, an axe and pepper spray.
Neither deputy sustained life-threatening injuries, but Kopacek was treated and released from CHI Mercy Medical Center for his injuries.
Dussault was lodged at Douglas County Jail on charges including second-degree assault, assault on a public safety officer, attempt to elude in a vehicle-felony, driving under the influence of intoxicants — controlled substances, first-degree criminal mischief, second-degree criminal mischief, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, reckless driving and two counts of recklessly endangering a person.
