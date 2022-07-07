Elvis impersonators, people dressed in Grease themed outfits and women dressed in polka dot skirts and dresses blocked the entrance to Roseburg Cinema this Wednesday night. People lined up, eager to watch the new Elvis movie as Brooke Communications gave away 100 free tickets.
“I graduated in 1956,” Altie Hays, who grew up in Sutherlin and has lived in Roseburg for more than 60 years, said. “Do you know, we were all going to go to hell for listening to this music?”
Brooke Communications and the News-Review, along with more than a dozen community sponsors, gave out tickets to 100 radio listeners via social media and call-ins. Thought the movie didn’t start until 7 p.m., many people showed up at 6 p.m. for the costume contest.
“One night I was up scrolling on social media and saw the trailer for the Elvis movie and I lost my mind,” Rachelle Carter, vice president/general manager at the News-Review said. “I thought it would be fun to do a pre-Graffiti party and give out tickets.”
Rick Merlino, owner of Scoreboard Sports Bar and the Oakland Tavern and sponsor of the event, won the contest, dressed in an Elvis costume — white suit with chest hair peeking out, dark sunglasses and black hair with sideburns. He even nailed his impersonation with the line, “Thank you, thank you very much” said in a deep voice.
Pulling a close second, Hays took the prize, dressed in a red and white polka dot skirt with a white top and a red scarf around her neck — a similar outfit to what she would have worn growing up in the 1950s she said.
“I was fortunate to grow up in the ‘50s, we were free,” Hays said. “I lived a mile from the theater in Sutherlin and I could walk home from the movie at night and not have to worry about anyone bothering me.”
In third place, Heather Tatum stepped forward to claim her prize, dressed in a Pink Lady jacket from Grease, complete with a black and white polka dot scarf holding up her ponytail. She was with Bill Campbell, a Vietnam veteran in wheelchair who was ecstatic to be there, brought to tears by the movie itself.
The crowd bristled with excitement preparing to watch the newly released Elvis movie — some for the first time and some for a second or third viewing.
One group of ticket winners lined up, standing alongside an old 1950s Ford and a red Volkswagen Beetle, owned by Clyde and Susan Pyle, parked outside the theater before the movie. Susan Christianson, dressed in polka dots; her daughter-in-law Mariah Ratliff, also dressed in polka dots; and Mariah’s brother Micah Ratliff, dressed in suspenders and slicked back hair.
“My husband, he sings karaoke and he does a lot of Elvis,” Christianson, winner of six tickets, said. “So this is really fun. We haven't had a lot of fun this year, so this is awesome.”
