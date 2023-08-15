Douglas County Fairgrounds played host to the Douglas County Fair last week, offering over 70 vendors, welcoming hundreds of 4-H and FFA exhibitors and showcasing an array of exhilarating amusement rides alongside live music performances. Each day, thousands of attendees poured into the fairgrounds to get their funnel cake fix and bask in the joy of the annual fair.
Fairgrounds Director Dan Hults has been helping coordinate the fair for the past six years. While finalized numbers for attendees and money generated weren’t available as of Monday afternoon, Hults said attendance was probably down by about 4% compared to last year’s turnout.
“Saturday wasn’t what it normally is. I think just because of the heat and different things like that,” Hults said. “We were taking the temperature on the asphalt and it was like 115, 120 degrees in some spots and of course our fairgrounds has a lot of asphalt. It has a lot of trees and stuff too but it has a lot of asphalt.”
Even though attendance wasn’t quite as high as it was expected to be, Hults said the fair was successful in meeting its goal of increasing community involvement through fair exhibits.
“Of course your goal is always to have more people, more attendance. Also the goal this year was to make sure that we had more people exhibit,” Hults said. “The more people that get involved with the fair, the better off it is, so you want to get as many people involved as you can so our goal every year is always to have more people not only attend the fair but also to participate in the fair.”
Ciera Keith, business and administrative coordinator for the fairground complex, said public feedback about the event has been overwhelmingly positive.
“Truthfully I’ve heard nothing but great things,” Keith said. “I’ve had several people send emails. I’ve had board members say that they’ve already been told that it was a great fair from people that they know. Even on social media. I’ve seen a ton of great comments about things that people did enjoy about the fair.”
Both Keith and Hults said planning for the fair is a task that takes all year to coordinate and finalize.
Thanks to the support from volunteers, the Fairgrounds Complex staff considers this year’s events a success. Without the help of volunteers from groups such as Geneva Academy, Journey Roseburg, Roseburg High School Cheer and Douglas High School Track and Football teams, the fair would struggle to host this four-day event.
“We’re super happy to hear that it was successful and we’re ready to start planning ‘24 and see what we can accomplish with that, make it even better,” Keith said.
For Hults, the work to put on an engaging Douglas County Fair doesn’t stop as much as it slows down post-event.
“Lining up everything, it pretty much starts now. Starting for next year we’re already looking at entertainment,” Hults said. “Not one day usually goes by when you’re not talking about the fair coming up next year.”
Hannarose McGuinness is a reporter for The News-Review. She can be reached at hmcguinness@nrtoday.com or 541-672-3321.
