People ride the Sizzler at the 2023 Douglas County Fair.

Douglas County Fairgrounds played host to the Douglas County Fair last week, offering over 70 vendors, welcoming hundreds of 4-H and FFA exhibitors and showcasing an array of exhilarating amusement rides alongside live music performances. Each day, thousands of attendees poured into the fairgrounds to get their funnel cake fix and bask in the joy of the annual fair.

