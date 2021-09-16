In February, the Roseburg Regional Airport measured 3.62 inches of rain. The six-plus months since have brought just 3.59 inches.
To say Douglas County is thirsty would be to say there is sand in the Sahara.
A weather system expected to reach the lower Umpqua Basin Friday has the potential to deliver an inch of rain to the region, according to the National Weather Service-Medford station.
“It’s a done deal. We’re just honing in on the time,” said Mike Petrucelli, a forecaster with the weather service. “It appears this system is slowing a little, but it is coming in. We think it should reach Roseburg overnight Friday, right around midnight.”
Saturday is expected to be a rainy day, with three-quarters to an inch of rain, and another half-inch of rain predicted overnight.
“Saturday is going to be a steady rain day,” Petrucelli said. “Even as this front pushes to the south, (the Roseburg area) can still expect steady showers. Going from a dry spring to a dry summer, this one will feel significant.”
It has been a long time since Douglas County saw significant rain. March brought 1.65 inches of rain while June provided 1.45 inches, May brought 0.75, April gave 0.70 and August had a measly 0.04. July and September totaled trace amounts, meaning less than one-hundredth of an inch of measurable precipitation.
The weekend rain event is expected to have its heaviest impact between 5 a.m. and 5 p.m. Saturday, but Petrucelli said if the system continues to slow as it moves inland, “the steady rain could hang on a little longer.”
While the lower-elevation river basins can expect up to an inch of rain, the Coast Range and Cascade Mountains have the potential to see even more significant rainfall.
(2) comments
Wahooooo!
Ono.
Aloha.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.